Inga DeCarlo Fung Marchand (born September 6, 1978), known professionally as Foxy Brown, is an American rapper best known for her solo work, as well as numerous collaborations with other artists and her brief stint as part of hip hop group The Firm. Raised in Brooklyn, New York, her father Winston Marchand abandoned the family at a young age to pursue his career at ERAC records. Her albums include Ill Na Na in 1996, followed by Chyna Doll in 1999 and Grammy-nominated Broken Silence in 2001. She also performed on the 1997 self-titled album by the Firm, the only album to be released by that group to date. She has held an extensive arrest record and served some time in jail.

After 2001, she continued recording verses for herself and other artists but did not release any albums; she left the Def Jam label in 2003, thus canceling the release of her Ill Na Na 2 album. However, she returned to the label in January 2005 after then-Def Jam president and CEO Jay-Z signed her back to begin work on her new album Black Roses. In December 2005, she began suffering from hearing loss, which put her career on hiatus until the next summer, a few months after surgery. A street album, Brooklyn Don Diva, which originally was a mixtape, was released in May 2008. Her upcoming visual album King Soon Come is expected to be released in 2019. She has been referred to as the "Hip-Hop Princess" by media.