A Place to Bury Strangers are a New York City-based American noise rock band, composed of Oliver Ackermann (guitar/vocals, bass), Dion Lunadon (bass guitar, guitar) and Lia Simone Braswell (drums). The band, commonly known by the initials APTBS, play a heavy, atmospheric wall of sound-influenced blend of psychedelic rock, shoegaze and space rock.

