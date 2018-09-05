A Place to Bury StrangersFormed 2002
A Place to Bury Strangers
2002
A Place to Bury Strangers are a New York City-based American noise rock band, composed of Oliver Ackermann (guitar/vocals, bass), Dion Lunadon (bass guitar, guitar) and Lia Simone Braswell (drums). The band, commonly known by the initials APTBS, play a heavy, atmospheric wall of sound-influenced blend of psychedelic rock, shoegaze and space rock.
There's Only One of Us
I Will Die
Just Out of Reach
And I’m Up
Onwards To The Wall
Drill It Up
So Far Away
Alone
You Are The One
Ego Death
I lost You
In Your Heart
Keep Slipping Away
Tried To Hide
Exploding Head
everything always goes wrong
A Place to Bury Strangers
Missing You
