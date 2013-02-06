Russ RankinBorn 25 May 1968
Russ Rankin
1968-05-25
Russ Rankin (born May 25, 1968) is an American musician, record producer, hockey scout and writer from Santa Cruz, California. He is best known as the singer for the punk rock bands Good Riddance and Only Crime.
