Steve PhillipsUK blues singer, songwriter & guitarist. Born 18 February 1948
Steve Phillips (born 18 February 1948) is an English blues and country musician. He is mainly renowned for being part of the supergroup Notting Hillbillies along with the Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler and Brendan Croker.
Railroad Worksong
Railroad Worksong
Flip, Flop & Fly
Flip, Flop & Fly
