Anna RussellBorn 27 December 1911. Died 18 October 2006
Anna Russell (born Anna Claudia Russell-Brown; 27 December 1911 – 18 October 2006) was an English–Canadian singer and comedian. She gave many concerts in which she sang and played comic musical sketches on the piano. Among her best-known works are her concert performances and famous recordings of The Ring of the Nibelungs (An Analysis) – a humorous 22-minute synopsis of Richard Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen – and (on the same album) her parody How to Write Your Own Gilbert and Sullivan Opera.
Schreechenrauf (For The Dramatic Soprano)
Schreechenrauf (For The Dramatic Soprano)
Wagner's The Ring of the Nibelungs (An Analysis)
Wagner's The Ring of the Nibelungs (An Analysis)
Schreechenrauf
