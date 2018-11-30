The Cool NotesFormed 1979. Disbanded 1991
The Cool Notes
1979
The Cool Notes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cool Notes were a mid-1980s pop/funk group who had a string of chart hits in the UK between 1984 and 1986. The band, which formed in South London, consisted of seven members of both vocal and instrumental talent. They are best known for their UK number 11 hit, "Spend the Night".
The Cool Notes Tracks
Spend The Night
Spend The Night
Never Too Young
Never Too Young
In Your Car
In Your Car
Hold On (Disco Version)
Hold On (Disco Version)
I Wanna Dance
I Wanna Dance
My Tune
My Tune
Meant To Be
Meant To Be
My Love Is Hot
My Love Is Hot
Look What You've Done To Me
Look What You've Done To Me
Lisa Orenstein's / Lorient Tune
Lisa Orenstein's / Lorient Tune
