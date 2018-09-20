Blazin’ SquadFormed 2002. Disbanded 2006
Blazin’ Squad
2002
Blazin’ Squad Biography (Wikipedia)
Blazin' Squad are an English hip hop group. The group had seven top ten hits, including "Crossroads", a cover version of the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony original. Jon O'Brien of AllMusic called them the "Self-proclaimed pioneers of 'chav' culture."
Blazin’ Squad Tracks
Crossroads
Blazin' Squad
Crossroads
Crossroads
Flip Reverse
Blazin' Squad
Flip Reverse
Flip Reverse
Standard Flow
Blazin' Squad
Standard Flow
Standard Flow
Standard Flow (DnD Dub Remix)
Blazin' Squad
Standard Flow (DnD Dub Remix)
Standard Flow (DnD Dub Remix)
Standard Flow (DnD Remix feat. Elephant Man)
Blazin' Squad
Standard Flow (DnD Remix feat. Elephant Man)
