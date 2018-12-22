Larry Santos (born 2 June 1941 in Oneonta, New York) is an American pop music singer-songwriter. Santos wrote songs for several American pop bands in the 1960s, including the 1963 hit "Candy Girl" for The Four Seasons which reached number 3 on Billboard Hot 100 chart. In the mid-Sixties, he recorded singles as part of a group called The Madisons, and then under his own name. He released three albums in the 1970s and scored one pop hit single, produced by Don Davis, "We Can't Hide it Anymore", which peaked on 10 April 1976 at number 36 on the Billboard Hot 100.

From 1976 to 1980 Santos starred in the television show Hot Fudge, a syndicated children's puppet show broadcast from Detroit, Michigan. Santos scored the program's theme music and other songs, and appeared regularly as a live character actor.

Additionally, Santos built a successful career writing and singing advertising jingles. Santos's songs have appeared in television commercials for Pan Am, Admiral, Chevrolet, Marathon Oil, and Budweiser among others.