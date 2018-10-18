Solveig Kringlebotn (born 4 June 1963), better known outside Norway as Solveig Kringelborn, is an internationally known Norwegian operatic soprano. In April 2006, she created the role of Refka in the world premiere of Kaija Saariaho's opera Adriana Mater at the Opéra National de Paris

One of Norway’s most well-known classical music singers and a particular champion of the music of Edvard Grieg, she trained at the Norwegian State Academy of Music and the Royal Academy of Opera in Stockholm. She made her operatic debut in 1987 at the Royal Swedish Opera.

She has toured with the Berlin Philharmonic and other leading orchestras, and sung at many festivals including the Hollywood Bowl, Edinburgh, Salzburg and Glyndebourne. She has performed several times at the BBC Proms concerts in the Royal Albert Hall and has sung in Europe’s leading opera houses, including London’s Royal Opera House, the Opéra National de Paris, La Scala in Milan, and the Vienna Staatsoper.

In September 2000, she made her New York Metropolitan Opera debut as Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni, and went on to sing three more leading roles there: Tatiana in Eugene Onegin, Eva in Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, and Rosalinde in Die Fledermaus.