Lawrence L. "Larry" Morey (March 26, 1905 – May 8, 1971) was an American lyricist and screenwriter. He co-wrote some of the most successful songs in Disney films of the 1930s and 1940s, including "Heigh-Ho", "Some Day My Prince Will Come", and "Whistle While You Work"; and was also responsible for adapting Felix Salten's book Bambi, A Life in the Woods into the 1942 Disney film, Bambi.