Larry Morey Born 26 March 1905. Died 8 May 1971
Lawrence L. "Larry" Morey (March 26, 1905 – May 8, 1971) was an American lyricist and screenwriter. He co-wrote some of the most successful songs in Disney films of the 1930s and 1940s, including "Heigh-Ho", "Some Day My Prince Will Come", and "Whistle While You Work"; and was also responsible for adapting Felix Salten's book Bambi, A Life in the Woods into the 1942 Disney film, Bambi.
Heigh-Ho
Love's First Kiss (Finale)
I've Been Tricked
Hooray! She Stays
Magic Mirror
Little April Showers
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Whistle While You Work
