Kristian Konstantinov Kostov (Bulgarian: Кристиан Константинов Костов, Russian: Кристиа́н Константи́нов Ко́стов; born 15 March 2000) is a Bulgarian-Russian singer. He was a finalist in season one of The Voice Kids Russia and a runner-up in the fourth season of X Factor Bulgaria. He represented Bulgaria in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song "Beautiful Mess", finishing in 2nd place. In January 2018, Kostov won the EBBA Public Choice award.. In January 2019, Kostov was one of seven first batch singers who would be performing in the seventh season of Hunan Television's singing reality-competition Singer (previously I Am a Singer).