Sarika Kapoor is an Indian playback singer who mainly performs songs for Bollywood.
Yaar Di Shaadi
Abhijeet Bhattacharya
Yaar Di Shaadi
Yaar Di Shaadi
Aayya Dulha Aaya
Kumar Sanu, Sarika Kapoor, Nirja Pandit
Aayya Dulha Aaya
Aayya Dulha Aaya
Mujhe Tere Jaisi
Udit Narayan
Mujhe Tere Jaisi
Mujhe Tere Jaisi
