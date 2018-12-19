Craig CardiffBorn 9 July 1976
Craig Cardiff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1976-07-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/99d77218-ae31-4001-a80f-59d529b4c01b
Craig Cardiff Biography (Wikipedia)
Craig Cardiff (born 9 July 1976) is a Canadian folk singer from Waterloo, Ontario who lives in Arnprior, Ontario. He has released sixteen albums, both live and studio-based since 1997. He has toured North America and Europe. In 2012, Cardiff was nominated for a Juno Award for Roots and Traditional Album of the Year: Solo and for a Canadian Folk Music Award as Contemporary Singer of the Year.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Craig Cardiff Tracks
Sort by
I Can't Make You Love Me
Craig Cardiff
I Can't Make You Love Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Make You Love Me
Last played on
Dirty Old Town
Craig Cardiff
Dirty Old Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirty Old Town
Last played on
Bird Down
Craig Cardiff
Bird Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bird Down
Last played on
Boy Inside the Boat
Craig Cardiff
Boy Inside the Boat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boy Inside the Boat
Last played on
Grandma
Craig Cardiff
Grandma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grandma
Last played on
Craig Cardiff Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist