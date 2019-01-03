Brooke ValentineBorn 5 October 1984
Brooke Valentine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1984-10-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/99d4a7bd-198c-4561-b87b-0cc162a43669
Brooke Valentine Biography (Wikipedia)
Kanesha Nichole Brookes (born October 5, 1984), better known by her stage name Brooke Valentine, is an American singer, actress, and model. Her single "Girlfight" peaked on U.S. music charts in 2005, paving the way for her debut album Chain Letter released via Subliminal Entertainment imprint on Virgin Records and went on to sell more than 290,000 units worldwide. After a first attempt at a comeback, Brooke officially returned to the spotlight in 2012 with two singles "Forever" and the Adult R&B Top 40 hit "Don't Wanna Be In Love".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brooke Valentine Tracks
Sort by
Swear to Gawd
Brooke Valentine
Swear to Gawd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swear to Gawd
Last played on
Cover Girl
Brooke Valentine
Cover Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cover Girl
Last played on
Girlfight
Brooke Valentine
Girlfight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girlfight
Last played on
Brooke Valentine Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist