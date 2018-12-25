Matthew Jehu Samuels (born October 12, 1986), professionally known as Boi-1da ( boy-WUN-də, a play on boy wonder), is a Jamaican-Canadian record producer from Toronto, Ontario.

He is an in-house producer for Drake's OVO Sound label and has produced for a variety of artists and groups, most notably Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Lana Del Rey and Kendrick Lamar among others. In 2015, Samuels served as the executive producer for Drake's mixtape, If You're Reading This It's Too Late.