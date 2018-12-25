Boi-1daBorn 16 October 1986
Boi-1da
1986-10-16
Boi-1da Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Jehu Samuels (born October 12, 1986), professionally known as Boi-1da ( boy-WUN-də, a play on boy wonder), is a Jamaican-Canadian record producer from Toronto, Ontario.
He is an in-house producer for Drake's OVO Sound label and has produced for a variety of artists and groups, most notably Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Lana Del Rey and Kendrick Lamar among others. In 2015, Samuels served as the executive producer for Drake's mixtape, If You're Reading This It's Too Late.
Boi-1da Tracks
God's Plan (instrumental)
Boi-1da
God's Plan (instrumental)
God's Plan (instrumental)
God's Plan (Bed)
Boi-1da
God's Plan (Bed)
God's Plan (Bed)
