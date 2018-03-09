Erzsébet SzőnyiBorn 25 April 1924
Erzsébet Szőnyi, also Erzsébet Szilágyi, (born 25 April 1924 in Budapest) is a Hungarian composer and music teacher. Her works encompass symphonic compositions, chamber music works, art songs, and oratorios. She has also written numerous stage works including eight operas.
