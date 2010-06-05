Cẩm LyBorn 30 March 1970
Cẩm Ly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-03-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/99ce2d7d-35ba-4e5c-97b3-13c6ab4db5a1
Cẩm Ly Biography (Wikipedia)
Trần Thị Cẩm Ly (born 30 March 1970 in Saigon) better known as Cẩm Ly, is a Vietnamese pop singer, who is also known for Southern Vietnam folk songs.
She came to national attention in 1993. Her sisters are Minh Tuyết and Hà Phương.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cẩm Ly Tracks
Sort by
En Gai Que
Cẩm Ly
En Gai Que
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
En Gai Que
Last played on
Cẩm Ly Links
Back to artist