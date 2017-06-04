Rob LearWelsh singer-songwriter
Rob Lear
Rob Lear Biography (Wikipedia)
Rob Lear is a Welsh-based singer-songwriter who has been the principal songwriter and lead singer of bands that have enjoyed a residency at The Cavern Club, Liverpool. Lear was voted the best live act[citation needed] while touring Scotland, during which he played in support of Bernard Butler, Mark Morris, Dodgy, Mystery Jets, Tom Hingley, Stories, The Crocketts and Thousand Reasons.
