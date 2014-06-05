DominoHip hop producer/manager/DJ & Hieroglyphics member Damian Siguenza. Born 9 November 1970
Damian Siguenza, known by his stage name, Domino (born November 9, 1970), is an American record producer, manager, DJ, and one of the members of the Oakland, California-based underground hip hop collective, Hieroglyphics.
