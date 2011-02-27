Jeniferever is a band from Uppsala, Sweden formed in 1996. Their music could be described as ambient indie rock or post-rock; it is slow-paced, melodic, and frequently building to an orchestral-like climax. Their sound has been compared to bands such as The Appleseed Cast and Sigur Rós. Their name is derived from a 1989 Smashing Pumpkins song of the same name. They have released a four track EP titled Iris (which is almost 40 minutes in length) on the Big Scary Monsters Recording Company label, and a full-length record entitled Choose a Bright Morning was originally released on Drowned in Sound recordings, but has since been re-released through Monotreme Records. Their second album Spring Tides was also released on Monotreme Records in 2009. The band released its third album Silesia on April 11, 2011. A track from Silesia, Waifs & Strays, was released for free internet download in January 2011.