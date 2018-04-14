James Baxter
James Baxter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/99c46ccc-e08c-4670-91e6-17e03ce27b30
James Baxter Tracks
Sort by
Soap and Water
James Baxter
Soap and Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soap and Water
Last played on
Waggling Tongues
James Baxter
Waggling Tongues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waggling Tongues
Last played on
Honest Monster
James Baxter
Honest Monster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honest Monster
Last played on
Back to artist