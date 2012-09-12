Glenn Paul Zottola, (born April 28, 1947) is an American jazz trumpeter and saxophonist. He is known for his work with Lionel Hampton, Benny Goodman, and Bob Wilber, and has accompanied a broad range of vocalists, including Mel Tormé, Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald, and Joe Williams. He has recorded over 50 albums and in 1988 was a featured soloist at the 50th anniversary of Benny Goodman's Carnegie Hall Concert. In 1995, Zottola was bandleader on the Suzanne Somers daytime TV talk show at Universal Studios.