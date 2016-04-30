Manuel De SicaBorn 24 February 1949. Died 5 December 2014
Manuel De Sica
1949-02-24
Manuel De Sica Biography (Wikipedia)
Manuel De Sica (24 February 1949 – 5 December 2014) was an Italian composer.
Born in Rome, the son of Vittorio De Sica and María Mercader, De Sica enrolled at the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, in which he studied with Bruno Maderna. He debuted as a composer for his father's film A Place for Lovers (1968).
In 1993, De Sica won the Nastro d'Argento for Best Score for Carlo Verdone's Al lupo, al lupo. In 1996 he won the David di Donatello for Best Score for Carlo Lizzani's Celluloide. In 2005 he was honored with the title of Commendatore of the Italian Republic.
De Sica died of a heart attack on 5 December 2014 at the age of 65, in Rome.
