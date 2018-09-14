The Migil 5Formed 1960. Disbanded 1971
The Migil 5
1960
The Migil 5 Biography (Wikipedia)
The Migil Five (sometimes styled The Migil 5) were a British pop, rhythm and blues and (originally) jazz group in the early to mid-1960s, whose biggest hit was a bluebeat version of "Mockin' Bird Hill".
The Migil 5 Tracks
Mockingbird Hill
The Migil 5
Mockingbird Hill
Mockingbird Hill
