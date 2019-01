Sreenidhi Tirumala (born 26 January 1990), is an eminent Carnatic Musician, Playback Singer and Music Director. Sreenidhi performed in major sabhas in India and presented her concerts in many destinations around the world. She received multiple awards and honours. Sreenidhi trained under legendary vocal stalwart Sangita Kalanidhi Dr. Nedunuri Krishnamurthy.

