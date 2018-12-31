Srinidhi VenkateshSouth Indian Playback Singer. Born 20 January 1990
Srinidhi Venkatesh
1990-01-20
Srinidhi Venkatesh Biography (Wikipedia)
Sreenidhi Tirumala (born 26 January 1990), is an eminent Carnatic Musician, Playback Singer and Music Director. Sreenidhi performed in major sabhas in India and presented her concerts in many destinations around the world. She received multiple awards and honours. Sreenidhi trained under legendary vocal stalwart Sangita Kalanidhi Dr. Nedunuri Krishnamurthy.
Srinidhi Venkatesh Tracks
OK Jaanu
AR Rahman
OK Jaanu
OK Jaanu
Oruviral Puratchi
AR Rahman
Oruviral Puratchi
Oruviral Puratchi
OK Jaanu
AR Rahman
OK Jaanu
OK Jaanu
Ardham Leni Navvu
Srinidhi Venkatesh
Ardham Leni Navvu
Ardham Leni Navvu
Bewajah (feat. Irene & Srinidhi Venkatesh)
Anirudh Ravichander
Bewajah (feat. Irene & Srinidhi Venkatesh)
Bewajah (feat. Irene & Srinidhi Venkatesh)
Merise Merise
Haricharan
Merise Merise
Merise Merise
Back to artist