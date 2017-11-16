Gisela MayBorn 31 May 1924. Died 2 December 2016
Gisela May
1924-05-31
Gisela May Biography (Wikipedia)
Gisela May (31 May 1924 – 2 December 2016) was a German actress and singer.
Gisela May Tracks
Ohne Kapitalisten geht es besser
Hanns Eisler
Ensemble
Die Rundkopfe und die Spitzkopfe - incidental music Op.45: Lied der Kupplerin (Kuppellied)
Hanns Eisler
Orchestra
