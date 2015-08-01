Pat PatrickAmerican jazz musician. Born 23 November 1929. Died 31 December 1992
Pat Patrick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1929-11-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/99b40f0b-6de9-448a-a5fd-e7f91229667f
Pat Patrick Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurdine Kenneth "Pat" Patrick (November 23, 1929 – December 31, 1991) was an American jazz musician. He played baritone saxophone, alto saxophone, and Fender bass and was known for his 40-year association with Sun Ra. His son, Deval Patrick, was governor of Massachusetts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pat Patrick Tracks
Sort by
Waltz
Pat Patrick
Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waltz
Last played on
Pat Patrick Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist