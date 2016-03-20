SkeletonwitchFormed 2003
Skeletonwitch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/99b3468f-ade6-45b9-b3b8-edbcfd9d553a
Skeletonwitch Biography (Wikipedia)
Skeletonwitch is an American extreme metal band from Athens, Ohio, formed in 2003. The band currently consists of bassist Evan Linger, lead guitarist Nate Garnette, rhythm guitarist Scott Hedrick, and vocalist Adam Clemans. Chance Garnette was fired from the band sometime in late 2014, or early 2015. In Early 2018, drummer Dustin Boltjes left the band; this was likely to pursue being the lead singer of Sacred Leather. Boltjes has also recently joined the Indianapolis based doom band Wretch as their drummer. Jon Rice is currently filling in as drummer for tour purposes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Skeletonwitch Tracks
Sort by
Well Of Despair
Skeletonwitch
Well Of Despair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am Of Death
Skeletonwitch
I Am Of Death
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am Of Death
Last played on
Infernal Resurrection
Skeletonwitch
Infernal Resurrection
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Upcoming Events
8
Aug
2019
Skeletonwitch, Scorpions, Queensrÿche, Children of Bodom, Cradle of Filth, Sabaton, Soilwork, Eluveitie, Death Angel, Hypocrisy, Metal Church, Code Orange, Rotting Christ, Dee Snider, Grand Magus, Evil Scarecrow and Ross The Boss
Catton Park, Derby, UK
8
Aug
2019
Skeletonwitch, Scorpions, Queensrÿche, Children of Bodom, Cradle of Filth, Sabaton, Soilwork, Eluveitie, Death Angel, Hypocrisy, Metal Church, Code Orange, Rotting Christ, Dee Snider, Grand Magus, Evil Scarecrow and Ross The Boss
Catton Park, Derby, UK
Skeletonwitch Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist