Skeletonwitch is an American extreme metal band from Athens, Ohio, formed in 2003. The band currently consists of bassist Evan Linger, lead guitarist Nate Garnette, rhythm guitarist Scott Hedrick, and vocalist Adam Clemans. Chance Garnette was fired from the band sometime in late 2014, or early 2015. In Early 2018, drummer Dustin Boltjes left the band; this was likely to pursue being the lead singer of Sacred Leather. Boltjes has also recently joined the Indianapolis based doom band Wretch as their drummer. Jon Rice is currently filling in as drummer for tour purposes.