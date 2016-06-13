Zain BhikhaBorn 9 August 1974
Zain Bhikha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-08-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/99b2ad02-c573-4355-83e0-7fcb52006aec
Zain Bhikha Biography (Wikipedia)
Zain Bhikha (born 9 August 1974) is a South African singer-songwriter who performs Islamic nasheed songs. Associated with other Muslim musicians, including Yusuf Islam and Dawud Wharnsby, Bhikha has collaborated on albums and also released several solo albums.
Bhikha sometimes performs with a drummer and several backup vocalists who were the African singers in the Disney cartoon movie The Lion King.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zain Bhikha Tracks
Sort by
Allah Knows
Zain Bhikha
Allah Knows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Allah Knows
Last played on
Mountains of Makkah
Zain Bhikha
Mountains of Makkah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mountains of Makkah
Last played on
Allah Hu Allah
Zain Bhikha
Allah Hu Allah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Allah Hu Allah
Last played on
Can't Take it with You
Zain Bhikha
Can't Take it with You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Take it with You
Last played on
City of Medina
Zain Bhikha
City of Medina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
City of Medina
Last played on
Orphan Child
Zain Bhikha
Orphan Child
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Orphan Child
Last played on
Our World
Zain Bhikha
Our World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Our World
Last played on
Praise To The Prophet
Zain Bhikha
Praise To The Prophet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Praise To The Prophet
Last played on
Zain Bhikha Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist