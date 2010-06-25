Cucu Diamantes
Cucu Diamantes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/99b0d946-73d4-4f15-b201-ef73da072231
Cucu Diamantes Biography (Wikipedia)
Cucu Diamantes is a Grammy nominated Cuban-American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. Her 2009 debut album Cuculand received a Latin Grammy Nomination for Best Alternative Song, "Mas Fuerte". Diamantes is also cofounder and lead singer of Grammy nominated New York City fusion band Yerba Buena. A frequent collaborator, Diamantes has worked with Carlinhos Brown, Yotuel Romero, Lenine, Fat Boy Slim, Meshell Ndegeocello, Vico C, Les Nubians, Rossy de Palma, John Leguizamo, Paulina Rubio, Aleks Syntek, and Beto Cuevas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cucu Diamantes Tracks
Sort by
Mas Fuerte
Cucu Diamantes
Mas Fuerte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mas Fuerte
Last played on
Sentimento
Cucu Diamantes
Sentimento
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sentimento
Vengo
Cucu Diamantes
Vengo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vengo
Amor Cronico
Cucu Diamantes
Amor Cronico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amor Cronico
Cucu Diamantes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist