Charles AncliffeComposer. Born 1880. Died 1952
Charles Ancliffe
1880
Charles Ancliffe Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Ancliffe (1880–1952) was an Irish born composer of light music, chiefly remembered for his marches and waltzes.
Charles Ancliffe Tracks
Nights of Gladness
Nights of Gladness
Nights of Gladness; Waltz
Thrills
