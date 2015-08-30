Johnny TempleBlues guitarist. Born 18 October 1906. Died 22 November 1968
Johnny Temple
1906-10-18
Johnny Temple Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Temple (October 18, 1906 – November 22, 1968) was an American Chicago blues guitarist and singer, who was active in the 1930s and 1940s. He was variously billed as Johnny Temple, Johnnie Temple and Johnnie "Geechie" Temple.
Johnny Temple Tracks
Lead Pencil Blues
Johnny Temple
Lead Pencil Blues
Lead Pencil Blues
