Roosevelt SykesBorn 31 January 1906. Died 17 July 1983
Roosevelt Sykes
1906-01-31
Roosevelt Sykes Biography (Wikipedia)
Roosevelt Sykes (January 31, 1906 – July 17, 1983) was an American blues musician, also known as "The Honeydripper".
The Honeydripper
Roosevelt Sykes
The Honeydripper
The Honeydripper
(New Year's) Resolution Blues
St. Louis Jimmy Oden
(New Year's) Resolution Blues
(New Year's) Resolution Blues
Best Thing
SYKES
Best Thing
Best Thing
Cow Cow Blues
Roosevelt Sykes
Cow Cow Blues
Cow Cow Blues
Night Time Is The Right Time
Roosevelt Sykes
Night Time Is The Right Time
Been Through The Mill
Roosevelt Sykes
Been Through The Mill
Been Through The Mill
You've got to Rock It
Roosevelt Sykes
You've got to Rock It
You've got to Rock It
My Baby's Gone
Roosevelt Sykes
My Baby's Gone
My Baby's Gone
Long Lonesome Night
Roosevelt Sykes
Long Lonesome Night
Long Lonesome Night
Roosevelt's Blues
Roosevelt Sykes
Roosevelt's Blues
Roosevelt's Blues
Sweet Old Chicago
Roosevelt Sykes
Sweet Old Chicago
Sweet Old Chicago
New Orleans Jump
Roosevelt Sykes
New Orleans Jump
New Orleans Jump
