Nadine DenizeBorn 6 November 1943
Nadine Denize
1943-11-06
Nadine Denize Biography (Wikipedia)
Nadine Denize (born 6 November 1943) is a French mezzo-soprano.
Nadine Denize Tracks
Beatrice et Benedict : Duo (nocturne) 'Vous soupirez, madame?'
Hector Berlioz
Herodiade - opera in 4 acts
Toulouse Capitole Chorus, Toulouse Capitole Orchestra, Jules Massenet, Michel Plasson, Ben Heppner, Nadine Denize & Thomas Hampson
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1999: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-04T18:43:35
4
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
