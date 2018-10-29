Jesse Garon and the Desperadoes
Biography (Wikipedia)
Jesse Garon and the Desperadoes were a Scottish band formed from around, and within, the Edinburgh indie pop scene of the mid-1980s. The band had a distinctive guitar-jangle sound with male and female vocals. The band took their name from Elvis Presley's stillborn twin brother, Jesse Garon Presley.
Tracks
Laughing Smiling And Falling Again (Radio 1 Session, 8 Oct 1986)
Hank Williams Is Dead (Radio 1 Session, 8 Oct 1986)
I'm Up Here
Up On The Big Wheel (Radio 1 Session, 8 Oct 1986)
Splashing Along
Leave You Behind (Radio 1 Session, 8 Oct 1986)
Leave You Behind
