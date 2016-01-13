Trendsetter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/99a64b02-68ba-4b93-b14b-5c455adeddfe
Trendsetter Tracks
Sort by
Epos (Theology mix)
Trendsetter
Epos (Theology mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Epos (Theology mix)
Last played on
Bonkers
Goldswag & Trendsetter
Bonkers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bonkers
Performer
Last played on
Big Room Trap
Trendsetter
Big Room Trap
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Room Trap
Performer
Last played on
Tomorrowland Epic (Mark The Trendsetter TRAP Remix)
Markus Maximus & Trendsetter
Tomorrowland Epic (Mark The Trendsetter TRAP Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tomorrowland Epic (Mark The Trendsetter TRAP Remix)
Performer
I'm in LOVE With GO-GO Dancer (The Cheetah Sydney Remix )
Kelly Holiday & Trendsetter
I'm in LOVE With GO-GO Dancer (The Cheetah Sydney Remix )
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm in LOVE With GO-GO Dancer (The Cheetah Sydney Remix )
Performer
Hard Rock Drops (Future of Trap Remix) (feat. Kelly Holiday & Markus Maximus)
Trendsetter
Hard Rock Drops (Future of Trap Remix) (feat. Kelly Holiday & Markus Maximus)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goldswag
Trendsetter
Goldswag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goldswag
Get Futuristic (Festival Remix)
Trendsetter
Get Futuristic (Festival Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trendsetter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist