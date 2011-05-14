PonytailFormed 2005. Disbanded 2011
Ponytail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/99a54f19-d8bb-4724-8242-23bc91454388
Ponytail Biography (Wikipedia)
Ponytail was a 4-piece art rock band formed in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. The group featured vocalist Willy Siegel, guitarists Dustin Wong and Ken Seeno, and drummer Jeremy Hyman. The band has toured internationally, with bands such as Battles, Hella, Don Caballero, High Places and others. They have released three albums, Kamehameha, Ice Cream Spiritual, and Do Whatever You Want All The Time. They were named "Best Live Band" by Baltimore City Paper in September 2007 and "Best Band" in September 2008
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ponytail Tracks
Sort by
Easy Peasy
Ponytail
Easy Peasy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easy Peasy
Last played on
Honey Touches
Ponytail
Honey Touches
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honey Touches
Last played on
Ponytail Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist