Greg Laswell (born April 26, 1974) is an American musician, recording engineer, and producer from San Diego, California. He attended high school at Valley Christian High School in Cerritos, California. He has released seven studio albums: Good Movie in 2003, Through Toledo in 2006, Three Flights from Alto Nido in 2008, Take a Bow in 2010, Landline in 2012, I Was Going to be an Astronaut in 2014, and Everyone Thinks I Dodged A Bullet in 2016, as well as several EPs and special singles. Many of his songs have been featured in films and television shows.