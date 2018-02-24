Vince James
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/999ceea5-6ee1-49c3-9c11-7186ef6cc27b
Vince James Performances & Interviews
- Vince James - The Great Escape 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0562l3y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0562l3y.jpg2017-06-16T09:41:16.000ZVince James performing for Horizons at The Great Escape 2017/Vince James yn perfformio i Gorwelion yng Ngŵyl Great Escape 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0562fd5
Vince James - The Great Escape 2017
Vince James Tracks
Sort by
Magnificent
Vince James
Magnificent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magnificent
Last played on
The Man I Want To Be
Vince James
The Man I Want To Be
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Man I Want To Be
Last played on
Show Me Love
Vince James
Show Me Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Show Me Love
Last played on
Playlists featuring Vince James
Past BBC Events
Horizons: The Great Escape 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exmhj5
The Great Escape, Brighton
2017-05-18T18:55:41
18
May
2017
Horizons: The Great Escape 2017
The Great Escape, Brighton
Back to artist