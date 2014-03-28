Trio SettecentoFormed 1996
Trio Settecento
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/999c5209-da00-4dab-b7a0-a0c25a0fc47e
Trio Settecento Tracks
Sort by
Nobleman (feat. Johann Schop)
Trio Settecento
Nobleman (feat. Johann Schop)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobleman (feat. Johann Schop)
Last played on
Fantazia from Suite no.2 in G minor
John Jenkins & Trio Settecento
Fantazia from Suite no.2 in G minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantazia from Suite no.2 in G minor
Performer
Last played on
Trio Settecento Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist