Dave Gibbs, born August 22, 1965, is an American singer-songwriter, best known for his work in the Boston-based power-pop band, Gigolo Aunts. Born and raised in Potsdam, New York, Gibbs co-founded the Gigolo Aunts with brothers Steve and Phil Hurley, and drummer Paul Brower in 1986. Relocating to Boston, the group gained a following after a string of self-released tapes and singles, finally catching the attention of English label, Fire Records, which released their 1993 album, Flippin' Out. The band was signed in the US to RCA Records, who re-released the album in 1994. Gibbs also contributed backing vocals to albums by Providence, Rhode Island pop-rockers Velvet Crush, with whom he toured as lead guitarist on and off through the early 1990s.

Gibbs moved to Los Angeles in 1999, and has written songs for films and television, most notably the sound track to Josie and the Pussycats. He collaborated with Steve Hurley, Jane Wiedlin, Jason Falkner and Babyface on the album, which was certified Gold in 2003. Gibbs has also contributed music to Mr. Deeds, That Thing You Do!, Everwood, Alias, One Tree Hill, Smallville, Black Sash, What About Brian, Falcon Beach, Men In Trees and others. Alongside Adam Duritz and Ryan Adams he also composed the track Los Angeles from the Counting Crows record Saturday Nights and Sunday Mornings.