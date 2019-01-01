Natalino OttoBorn 25 December 1912. Died 4 October 1969
Natalino Otto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1912-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/999a59c3-856e-47c1-ba2c-c8d8fa837a39
Natalino Otto Biography (Wikipedia)
Natalino Otto, stage name of Natale Codognotto (24 December 1912 – 4 October 1969) was an Italian singer. He started the swing genre in Italy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Natalino Otto Tracks
Sort by
Carina
Natalino Otto
Carina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carina
Last played on
Natalino Otto Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist