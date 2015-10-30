Tairrie B (born Theresa Beth; January 18, 1965[citation needed] in Anaheim, California) is an American singer and rapper.

Tairrie B started her music career as part of the female dance group Bardeux. After the release of their debut single, "Three-Time Lover", in 1987, she left the group. Under the tutelage of Eazy-E, she was later signed to his label Ruthless Records (under a new imprint called Comptown Records) and released her first album, The Power Of A Woman, which, unlike usual Ruthless fare, was distributed by MCA Records. Tairrie B alleges she was assaulted by Dr. Dre at the 1990 Grammy Awards for not collaborating with him on her first album:

"Everyone with NWA – like Above The Law and The D.O.C. – whenever they do an album, all of the guys appear on the last track. So they were going to do that with me at one point and Ice Cube was gonna write lyrics to a track called 'I Ain't Your Bitch'."[citation needed] She refused, and rewrote the track as a diatribe against her labelmates. When Dr. Dre heard the track, he turned up at the awards ceremony party, where he punched Tairrie "twice – once in the mouth and once in the eye. He hit me like Tyson, but I took it – I don't know how."