Kal MannBorn 6 May 1917. Died 28 November 2001
Kal Mann
Kal Mann (born Kalman Cohen, May 6, 1917 – November 28, 2001) was an American lyricist. He is best known for penning the words to Elvis Presley's "Teddy Bear", plus "Butterfly", a hit for both Charlie Gracie and Andy Williams, and "Let's Twist Again", sung by Chubby Checker, which won the 1962 Grammy Award for Best Rock & Roll Recording.
