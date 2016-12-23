Trevor Nelson
1964-01-07
Trevor Nelson Biography (Wikipedia)
Trevor Ricardo Nelson, MBE (born 7 January 1964) is a British DJ and presenter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Trevor Nelson Performances & Interviews
- Charlie Puth: "If I'd been born in 1951..."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06gtfr1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06gtfr1.jpg2018-08-07T13:05:00.000ZThe 26 year old Popstar is a massive fan of American rock band Steely Dan.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06gtdlk
Charlie Puth: "If I'd been born in 1951..."
- Janelle Monae: "He was a mentor and friend to me"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068lwhs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068lwhs.jpg2018-05-30T07:35:00.000ZAmerican singer-songwriter and actress Janelle remembers the power and energy of Prince.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p068lvsw
Janelle Monae: "He was a mentor and friend to me"
- Ali Campbell: "He was famous for fining people..."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p063vt9x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p063vt9x.jpg2018-04-10T13:26:00.000ZAli Campbell and Trevor Nelson reminisce about the "Godfather of Soul" - Mr James Brown.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p063vs0p
Ali Campbell: "He was famous for fining people..."
- ‘You didn’t know if he was human or not’ – Trevor Nelson remembers Princehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04khspy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04khspy.jpg2016-12-07T12:42:00.000ZMistaJam and Trevor Nelson mourn Prince, ‘a proper untouchable star’.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04khsq2
‘You didn’t know if he was human or not’ – Trevor Nelson remembers Prince
- Black History Month: The importance of RnBhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03546tr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03546tr.jpg2015-10-13T13:43:00.000ZTrevor talks MTV's The Lick, and the importance of RnB for major artists.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03549n9
Black History Month: The importance of RnB
- Black History Month: Jazzie B residencyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03545l6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03545l6.jpg2015-10-13T13:37:00.000ZTrev tells Nick about DJing Jazzie B's club night - a defining moment in his career.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03549h2
Black History Month: Jazzie B residency
- Black History Month: Trevor Nelson on pirate radiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03544vm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03544vm.jpg2015-10-13T13:21:00.000ZTrevor once moved a whole radio station into his girlfriend's flat...without asking first.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p035467v
Black History Month: Trevor Nelson on pirate radio
- Black History Month: Where Trevor Nelson discovered musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035441m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035441m.jpg2015-10-13T13:12:00.000ZTrevor tells Nick about his biggest musical influence: School.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03544fw
Black History Month: Where Trevor Nelson discovered music
- Black History Month Legends: Trevor Nelsonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02k2wvq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02k2wvq.jpg2015-10-11T12:18:00.000ZTo celebrate Black History Month, Nick asks Trevor Nelson all about his career to date.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p034yf7b
Black History Month Legends: Trevor Nelson
Trevor Nelson Tracks
Nelson Skank
Trevor Nelson
Nelson Skank
Nelson Skank
Last played on
Jay-Z Drop
Trevor Nelson
Jay-Z Drop
Jay-Z Drop
Last played on
JLS On Breakfast Snippet_G Child_13.12.08
Trevor Nelson
JLS On Breakfast Snippet_G Child_13.12.08
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
Trevor Nelson
Tropicana, Weston-super-mare, UK
26
Jan
2019
Trevor Nelson
MECA, Swindon, UK
15
Feb
2019
Trevor Nelson
Wylam Brewery, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
16
Feb
2019
Trevor Nelson
Omeara, London, UK
17
Feb
2019
Trevor Nelson
Omeara, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Ibiza: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egzj3d
Ibiza 222
2012-08-04T19:07:30
4
Aug
2012
Ibiza: 2012
Ibiza 222
Majorca: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2jc6q/acts/axxp5v
Majorca
2012-07-21T19:07:30
21
Jul
2012
Majorca: 2012
Majorca
