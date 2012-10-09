Mieko Hirota (弘田三枝子 Hirota Mieko, born 1947) is a Japanese popular singer. Her nickname is Mico (also spelled Miko).

Hirota was born in Setagaya, Tokyo. She grew up listening to pop and jazz in places like Tachikawa, which was frequented by Occupation troops. She made her debut in 1961 at age 14. In 1965, Mico became the first Japanese singer to sing the song Sunny (Bobby Hebb song) on album and the first to appear at the Newport Jazz Festival.

Mico appeared on the NHK New Year's Eve Kōhaku Uta Gassen eight times. Her first performance was in 1962, when she sang the Connie Francis tune "Vacation." NHK tapped her for the next four years in succession, and again in 1969, 1970, and 1971.

She sang the theme song, "Leo no Uta", for the animated television series Kimba the White Lion.

Hirota's commercial career has included endorsements for Nescafé, Nippon Oil, Daikin Industries, Fujiya, Renown, and Sapporo Beer.