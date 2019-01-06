Jane McDonaldBorn 4 April 1963
Jane McDonald
1963-04-04
Jane McDonald Biography (Wikipedia)
Jane Anne McDonald is an English singer, actress, media personality and broadcaster, who became known to the public in 1998 after her appearance on the BBC show The Cruise. Known for her Yorkshire accent, she has since co-presented a number of daytime shows, including Loose Women between 2004 and 2014, ITV programme Star Treatment in 2013 and British Academy Television Award winning Cruising with Jane McDonald from 2017.
Jane McDonald Tracks
Club Tropicana
Jane McDonald
Club Tropicana
Club Tropicana
Last played on
You're My World
Jane McDonald
You're My World
You're My World
Last played on
Step Back in Time
Jane McDonald
Step Back in Time
Step Back in Time
Last played on
Not A Day Goes By
Jane McDonald
Not A Day Goes By
Not A Day Goes By
Last played on
Winner
Jane McDonald
Winner
Winner
Last played on
The Hand That Leads Me
Jane McDonald
The Hand That Leads Me
The Hand That Leads Me
Last played on
I Only Wanna Be With You
Jane McDonald
I Only Wanna Be With You
I Only Wanna Be With You
Last played on
I'll Be There
Jane McDonald
I'll Be There
I'll Be There
Last played on
One Step At A Time
Jane McDonald
One Step At A Time
One Step At A Time
Last played on
Say a Little Prayer
Jane McDonald
Say a Little Prayer
Say a Little Prayer
Last played on
(Something Inside) So Strong
Jane McDonald
(Something Inside) So Strong
(Something Inside) So Strong
California Dreamin'
Jane McDonald
California Dreamin'
California Dreamin'
Mambo Italiano
Jane McDonald
Mambo Italiano
Mambo Italiano
Caledonia
Jane McDonald
Caledonia
Caledonia
Even Now
Jane McDonald
Even Now
Even Now
Last played on
Dance Yourself Dizzy
Jane McDonald
Dance Yourself Dizzy
Dance Yourself Dizzy
Last played on
It's Oh So Quiet
Jane McDonald
It's Oh So Quiet
It's Oh So Quiet
Last played on
Cuba
Jane McDonald
Cuba
Cuba
Last played on
Proud Mary
Jane McDonald
Proud Mary
Proud Mary
Last played on
The Winner Takes It All
Jane McDonald
The Winner Takes It All
The Winner Takes It All
Last played on
Vienna
Jane McDonald
Vienna
Vienna
Last played on
Let it Go
Jane McDonald
Let it Go
Let it Go
Last played on
