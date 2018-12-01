Mark StoneBaritone singer. Born 12 June 1969
Mark Stone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1969-06-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9991a0d2-3da0-4622-b272-ae71a94bb0b3
Mark Stone Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Stone is a British baritone appearing in concerts, recitals, and opera.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mark Stone Tracks
Sort by
A Sea Symphony
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A Sea Symphony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
A Sea Symphony
Last played on
Chanson D'Automne Rt.5.27 For Voice And Piano [words: Verlaine]
Frederick Delius
Chanson D'Automne Rt.5.27 For Voice And Piano [words: Verlaine]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbm.jpglink
Chanson D'Automne Rt.5.27 For Voice And Piano [words: Verlaine]
La Lune Blanche [verlaine] Rt.5.26 Vers. For Voice And Piano
Frederick Delius
La Lune Blanche [verlaine] Rt.5.26 Vers. For Voice And Piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbm.jpglink
La Lune Blanche [verlaine] Rt.5.26 Vers. For Voice And Piano
2 Songs (Verlaine) RT.16 for voice and piano no.1; Il pleure dans mon coeur; no.2; Le Ciel est, pardessus le toit
Frederick Delius
2 Songs (Verlaine) RT.16 for voice and piano no.1; Il pleure dans mon coeur; no.2; Le Ciel est, pardessus le toit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbm.jpglink
2 Songs (Verlaine) RT.16 for voice and piano no.1; Il pleure dans mon coeur; no.2; Le Ciel est, pardessus le toit
Mass in B minor, BWV 232
Johann Sebastian Bach
Mass in B minor, BWV 232
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Mass in B minor, BWV 232
Last played on
Requiem (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2015-16)
Frederick Delius
Requiem (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2015-16)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbm.jpglink
Requiem (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2015-16)
Last played on
Love is the Master, from 'Love Abide'
Roxanna Panufnik
Love is the Master, from 'Love Abide'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl0tt.jpglink
Love is the Master, from 'Love Abide'
Conductor
Singer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: Bach Mass in B Minor
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e685v2
Milton Court Concert Hall
2016-10-21T19:19:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03gtb0l.jpg
21
Oct
2016
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: Bach Mass in B Minor
Milton Court Concert Hall
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2015-16: Somme
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed3p6q
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2016-07-01T19:19:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03xpmzq.jpg
1
Jul
2016
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2015-16: Somme
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
Be in the Audience: Sounds of Shakespeare: Saturday Classics
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e34gwh
The Other Place, Stratford-upon-Avon
2016-04-23T19:19:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03ms5v5.jpg
23
Apr
2016
Be in the Audience: Sounds of Shakespeare: Saturday Classics
The Other Place, Stratford-upon-Avon
MIF - The Immortal
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebbwhn
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2015-07-04T19:19:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02ldz37.jpg
4
Jul
2015
MIF - The Immortal
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
BBC Singers 2014-15 Season: Handel's Messiah
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3qhzc
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
2014-12-20T19:19:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qhqjt.jpg
20
Dec
2014
BBC Singers 2014-15 Season: Handel's Messiah
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
Back to artist