Maria KeohaneSwedish soprano
Maria Keohane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04db8v3.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/998fc310-9dd0-4fc6-b0f8-9eae01ac851a
Maria Keohane Tracks
Sort by
Ah! che troppo inequali Italian cantata HWV 230
George Frideric Handel
Ah! che troppo inequali Italian cantata HWV 230
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Ah! che troppo inequali Italian cantata HWV 230
Orchestra
Last played on
Tu, del ciel ministro eletto
George Frideric Handel
Tu, del ciel ministro eletto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Tu, del ciel ministro eletto
Last played on
Nimm von uns, BuxWV 78
Dieterich Buxtehude
Nimm von uns, BuxWV 78
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db8v3.jpglink
Nimm von uns, BuxWV 78
Choir
Orchestra
Vater unser im Himmelreich
Johann Hermann Schein
Vater unser im Himmelreich
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db8v3.jpglink
Vater unser im Himmelreich
Orchestra
Frohlocket mit Handen all Volker, BuxWV 29
Dieterich Buxtehude
Frohlocket mit Handen all Volker, BuxWV 29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db8v3.jpglink
Frohlocket mit Handen all Volker, BuxWV 29
Choir
Orchestra
Jesu, meines Lebens, BuxWV 62
Dieterich Buxtehude
Jesu, meines Lebens, BuxWV 62
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db8v3.jpglink
Jesu, meines Lebens, BuxWV 62
Choir
Orchestra
Herzlich lieb hab' ich dich, o Herr, BuxWV 41
Dieterich Buxtehude
Herzlich lieb hab' ich dich, o Herr, BuxWV 41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db8v3.jpglink
Herzlich lieb hab' ich dich, o Herr, BuxWV 41
Choir
Orchestra
Schlagt, Kunstler, Die Pauken, BuxWV 122
Dieterich Buxtehude
Schlagt, Kunstler, Die Pauken, BuxWV 122
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db8v3.jpglink
Schlagt, Kunstler, Die Pauken, BuxWV 122
Orchestra
Il Pianto di Maria, cantata, HWV 234
Giovanni Battista Ferrandini
Il Pianto di Maria, cantata, HWV 234
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Il Pianto di Maria, cantata, HWV 234
Orchestra
Last played on
Recitative and Aria 'Ah! Ruggiero ... Ombre pallide' from Alcina
George Frideric Handel
Recitative and Aria 'Ah! Ruggiero ... Ombre pallide' from Alcina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Recitative and Aria 'Ah! Ruggiero ... Ombre pallide' from Alcina
Last played on
Cantata 'Tu fedel? Tu costante?' HWV171a
George Frideric Handel
Cantata 'Tu fedel? Tu costante?' HWV171a
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Cantata 'Tu fedel? Tu costante?' HWV171a
Last played on
Aria II from Cantata Ero e Leandro HWV150
George Frideric Handel
Aria II from Cantata Ero e Leandro HWV150
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Aria II from Cantata Ero e Leandro HWV150
Orchestra
Last played on
B Minor Mass: Gloria
Johann Sebastian Bach
B Minor Mass: Gloria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
B Minor Mass: Gloria
Last played on
Cantata No 51, 'Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen'
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata No 51, 'Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata No 51, 'Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen'
Last played on
Agnus Dei (Mass in C)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Agnus Dei (Mass in C)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Agnus Dei (Mass in C)
Choir
Orchestra
Benedictus (Mass in C)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Benedictus (Mass in C)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Benedictus (Mass in C)
Choir
Orchestra
Gloria (Mass in C)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Gloria (Mass in C)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Gloria (Mass in C)
Choir
Orchestra
Crucifixus (Mass in B)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Crucifixus (Mass in B)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Crucifixus (Mass in B)
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243
Johann Sebastian Bach
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243
Conductor
Last played on
Lascia la spina (from Il trionfo del tempo e del disinganno)
George Frideric Handel
Lascia la spina (from Il trionfo del tempo e del disinganno)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Lascia la spina (from Il trionfo del tempo e del disinganno)
Tu sai... A Dio trono, impero a Dio
Johann Adolf Hasse
Tu sai... A Dio trono, impero a Dio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0247l09.jpglink
Tu sai... A Dio trono, impero a Dio
Lascia, Antonio, deh lascia... Quel candido amellino
Johann Adolf Hasse
Lascia, Antonio, deh lascia... Quel candido amellino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0247l09.jpglink
Lascia, Antonio, deh lascia... Quel candido amellino
Signio, la tua sciagura... Morte con fiero aspetto
Johann Adolf Hasse
Signio, la tua sciagura... Morte con fiero aspetto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0247l09.jpglink
Signio, la tua sciagura... Morte con fiero aspetto
Nulla in mundo pax sincera, RV 630
Antonio Vivaldi
Nulla in mundo pax sincera, RV 630
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Nulla in mundo pax sincera, RV 630
Ino - cantata for soprano and orchestra
Georg Philipp Telemann
Ino - cantata for soprano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Ino - cantata for soprano and orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist