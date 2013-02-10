La FouineBorn 25 December 1981
La Fouine
1981-12-25
La Fouine Biography (Wikipedia)
Laouni Mouhid (, born December 25, 1981 in Trappes, Yvelines), commonly known by his stage name La Fouine (English: The Weasel) or Fouiny Baby, is a French rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer and actor of Moroccan origin. He owns his own record label, Banlieue Sale Music, and his own clothing line called "Street Swagg". He is an established figure in French rap.
La Fouine Tracks
Veni, Vidi, Vici
La Fouine
Veni, Vidi, Vici
Veni, Vidi, Vici
Veni, Vidi, Vici (Morocco)
La Fouine
Veni, Vidi, Vici (Morocco)
Veni, Vidi, Vici (Morocco)
Veni, Vidi, Vici (Morocco/France)
La Fouine
Veni, Vidi, Vici (Morocco/France)
